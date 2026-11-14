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College Volleyball (11/13): UNI, Missouri win five-set thrillers; Drake, Creighton roll
By Derek Martin,12 days ago
(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Missouri battled to five-set victories, while Drake and Creighton earned sweeps to highlight Friday's regional college volleyball action. Northern Iowa outlasted UIC 3-2, Missouri edged Oklahoma 3-2 and Drake cruised past Valparaiso in straight sets. Creighton swept Georgetown for its seventh consecutive victory, while Kansas...
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