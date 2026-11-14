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Dems Scramble to Challenge Fahey for House Speaker
By Garrett Andrews,11 days ago
Stories worth knowing. Reporting worth supporting. Willamette Week's biggest fundraiser of the year is underway. Help fund independent reporting that is free for everyone. Salem is abuzz these days over possible challenges to House Speaker Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene), who’s held the speaker’s gavel since 2024 but has taken heat for recent legislative disappointments, such as the failure over the past two years to enact a comprehensive transportation funding package.