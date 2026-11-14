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CURE hosts town hall in Duluth discussing energy affordability
By Lauren Martinson, Fox 21 News,12 days ago
DULUTH, Minn (KQDS-TV) -- In early November, Minnesota Power announced it requested a rate increase from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Now, community members, local elected officials, and organizations are coming together in Duluth to discuss energy affordability. The event hosted by CURE, a rural community advocacy organization that focuses...