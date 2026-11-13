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Godzilla Conquers The Multiverse #5 Ends The Battle For All Reality With A King Ghidorah Rematch
10 days ago
Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5 is out now from Marvel Comics. The issue went on sale yesterday, and Marvel says the battle for all reality in the kaiju crossover from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garron ends here, with Godzilla facing King Ghidorah in a rematch and the fate of the King of the Monsters revealed. Check out the official cover down below: