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Ground stop strands passengers at CVG as delays turn to cancellations
By Jenilee Borek, WKRC,12 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Air travelers across the country faced hours of uncertainty after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, triggering widespread delays that, as the day went on, turned into cancellations and upended travel plans. The FAA announced it was grounding all flights across the nation just...