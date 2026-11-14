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Crimson Desert Update 2.05.00 Brings Charting the Unknown DLC to Mac
By Max Maurice,12 days ago
A fishing dock vendor sets a harpoon gun on the counter, but only for a player who already carries one. That small rule is one of the changes in Crimson Desert Update 2.05.00, which Pearl Abyss rolled out on Friday, November 13. The patch also brings the Charting the Unknown DLC to the Apple Mac platform, according to patch notes shared on X by @TheRealZephryss.