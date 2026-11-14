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Ciri's The Witcher 4 Voted Most Wanted Game As The Witcher 3 Sets A Golden Joysticks Record
11 days ago
Ciri's first game as the lead of The Witcher series has been voted the game players want most. The Witcher 4, the first game in a new Witcher saga with Ciri as its lead, won Most Wanted Game at the 44th Golden Joystick Awards in London yesterday. CD PROJEKT RED also won Best Remake/Remaster for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered, which the studio says made The Witcher 3 the most-awarded game in Golden Joystick history. Check out the official posts down below: