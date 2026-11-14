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Review: 'How to Rob a Bank' is a fun heist movie that occasionally gets in its own way
By John Clyde KSL Contributor,12 days ago
LOS ANGELES — There is something about a good heist movie that I love. Maybe it's the elaborate plans, the unexpected twists or watching a group of criminals attempt to pull off something that should be impossible. Or maybe it's just they all always look so cool, and despite sincere efforts, the last 40-plus years I have never managed to be cool.