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Big Walk Review-Bombed Over AI Code, House House Says It Was Under 0.1%
By Rachel Emerson,12 days ago
Well under 0.1% of Big Walk’s code involved AI, according to its developer House House. That small share has still pulled the game into a review bomb. Pirat_Nation reported on X on Wednesday, November 11, that anti-AI users are hitting the game with negative reviews. A review bomb is a burst of negative ratings meant to drag down a game’s score.