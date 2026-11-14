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Travelers stranded at Rochester airport amid nationwide FAA ground stop
By George Sakers & WHAM Staff,12 days ago
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Travelers at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport were left stranded and frustrated Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, forcing passengers to reschedule flights or make alternate travel arrangements. FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, with DHS blaming 'outdated' air traffic...