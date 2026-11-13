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Magic's Tristan da Silva: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Da Silva (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports. After drawing a questionable tag and participating in Friday's morning shootaround, da Silva has been cleared to return from a two-game absence. Over his last five appearances (one start), the third-year forward has averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 31.8 minutes per showing.