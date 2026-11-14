undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mayfield vs. Medina Highland football: Wildcats ousted in regional semifinal
By Jay Kron,12 days ago
MEDINA — The Week 13 Division II Region 5 Regional Semifinal between visiting Mayfield and host Highland was more than just an unlucky Friday Nov. 13 for the Wildcats. The Suburban League American champions ran into a buzzsaw in the Hornets, who dominated all three phases of the game in eliminating Mayfield from the OHSAA tournament, 32-0.