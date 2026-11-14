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Second-half slip sealed Maryland men’s basketball’s fate in 87-83 loss to No. 6 Virginia
By Dylan Schmidt,12 days ago
The Terps lost their second striaght game despite leading by 11 points at halftime. Maryland men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams was encouraged by his team’s response after a demoralizing loss to Georgetown. In the Terps’ biggest nonconference game of the season against No. 6 Virginia, those improvements were drastic.