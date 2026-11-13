undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
19-Year-Old Arrested on Murder and Kidnapping Charges in Fatal Walhalla Shooting
By Kevin D. Hollis,10 days ago
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Austin Martin Keese on Friday, November 13, charging him with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the October 23 shooting death of 16-year-old Kevin Brayden Bonner at the Highland Glen Apartment Complex in Walhalla. First responders found Bonner—who lived at the apartment—in cardiac arrest with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 12:23 a.m. that morning, and he was pronounced dead at the scene roughly an hour later in what Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis ruled a homicide. The multi-agency investigation involves the Walhalla Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Victims Unit, and the Coroner’s Office, though authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, the kidnapping charge, or what led to Keese’s arrest.