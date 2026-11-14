undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thousands were stranded at America's airports. What went wrong?
By Sarah D. Wire, USA TODAY,12 days ago
Homeland Security and Transportation Department officials blamed aging and "overloaded" air traffic control technology being patched with new technology for a rare nationwide ground stop that stranded tens of thousands of people Nov. 13. The more than four-hour halt grounded thousands of flights and sent ripples through other forms of...