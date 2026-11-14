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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop; Springfield-Branson flights were canceled Friday night
By Travia Forte,12 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Federal Aviation Administration said airplane departures can resume Friday after lifting a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. Flights at Springfield-Branson National Airport went from on time to delayed to canceled as the night went on. The FAA grounded flights nationwide Friday because of...