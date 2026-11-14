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What Drivers Said After The Peach Bowl At Senoia Raceway With The FloRacing Night In America Series
By John Trent,12 days ago
Here is what drivers had to say following the Peach Bowl at Senoia Raceway with the FloRacing Night in America Series:. Tyler Erb — Winner: “Ryan [Gustin] was so good there. He got to the lead. He was doing what I was doing. He was hugging the bottom of 1 and 2 and could move around. He was honestly probably a little bit more maneuverable there. Kyle [Bronson] just got him flustered, sliding him, and doing everything he was doing. I just kept waiting for somebody to move him down. About the time he realized to move down, he missed it there. We got side-by-side down the front straightaway and I was like, ‘Man, give me just half a lane.’ And I know I made it really tight there, but he’s an awesome racer. I’ve had a blast racing with him all year. Congrats to him. Two Outlaw guys running 1, 2 here is pretty cool. It’s just awesome!