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Nationwide ground stop order impacts travel from Shreveport Regional Airport
By BRIAN McCALLUM,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon because of communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. At Shreveport Regional Airport, an American Airlines flight arrived from Dallas-Fort Worth International at 1:59 p.m., but five later flight arrivals are currently listed as delayed. The next six flights...