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Buying a New Home Could Cost Existing Mortgage Holders This Much More Monthly
By Demetria C. Lester,11 days ago
Rising mortgage rates and high home prices have significantly increased the cost of purchasing a home. According to a new Realtor.com report, the typical U.S. mortgage holder would pay about $1,100 more per month in principal and interest to buy a median-priced home at a 7.32% mortgage rate. The estimated monthly payment would rise from $1,332 to $2,468—an 85.3% increase—and housing costs would consume 15.6 percentage points more of the typical U.S. household’s income. (See the full table below for local data.)