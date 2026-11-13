undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Haughton man sentenced after guilty manslaughter plea for 2024 Shreveport homicide
By BRIAN McCALLUM,4 days ago
A Haughton man has been sentenced in the court of Caddo District Judge John Mosley Jr. for a 2024 shooting. Ledonald Tyeska Sanders, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his October guilty plea to manslaughter. He was charged with causing the death of Breyone Grimes of Shreveport, 37, in a June 2024 shooting at a gas station on Hollywood Avenue.