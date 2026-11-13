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CVS is planning a huge corporate breakup after drug price criticism. Did Louisiana play a role?
By ALYSE PFEIL,4 days ago
CVS Health — a massive enterprise that owns an insurer, a benefits management company, health clinics and retail pharmacies, among others — announced this month it is splitting off its pharmacy business into a completely separate company. The reorganization follows years of criticism from officials in Louisiana and...