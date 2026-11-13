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Rick Gallot stepping down as University of Louisiana System President, board says
By HALEY MILLER,9 days ago
University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot is resigning as leader of the public university system. The announcement was made by Board of Supervisors chair Mark Romero during a special meeting Friday in Baton Rouge, while Gallot’s chair sat empty to his right. The president had made an appearance earlier in the day to convene the search committee for the Louisiana Tech University presidential search.