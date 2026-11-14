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State panel to review fired OSU police chief's certification next week
By Gabrielle Bowman,12 days ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. — State officials are set to review whether former Oregon State University Police Chief Shanon Anderson should face action against her law enforcement certification after she was fired in March 2025 following accusations of racism and complaints of retaliation and harassment. The Department of Public Safety Standards...
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