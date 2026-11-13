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Does Shoe Placement Affect Posture?
By Editorial Submissions,8 days ago
Drawing on 30 years of experience, International Horseshoeing Hall of Famer Steven Beane explores the holistic approach to farriery and the relationship between the hoof, posture, anatomy, movement and performance. The North Yorkshire, England, farrier shares his observations of equine conformation and posture, and examines how decisions made during trimming and shoe placement can influence the horse as a whole. The presentation considers the potential positive and negative effects of our farriery choices, encouraging us to look beyond the hoof and consider how hoof-care work might affect the horse’s posture, balance, movement and overal function. Ultimately, the question is: When we alter the hoof, are we also altering the horse?