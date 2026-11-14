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What to know after nationwide ground stop disrupts travel plans at McGhee Tyson Airport
By Ansley Graves,12 days ago
Air traffic is beginning to resume after a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop was lifted, but delays and disruptions may continue as airlines work to restore normal operations, according to McGhee Tyson Airport. Why It Matters. The airport urged passengers scheduled to fly Friday night, Nov. 13, or Saturday morning,...