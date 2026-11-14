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Can the Chicago Bears get to 12 wins?
By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.,11 days ago
The Bears play in the toughest division in the NFL and have seven wins at the bye, so can they better their 2025 record and get to 12 wins?. We’re at the midway point of the 2026 season, and the Mothership is trying something new with the season-long confidence results from our Reacts polls. They took results dating back to the preseason and, using ChatGPT, made a graphic for each team that shows the data and adds contextual moments along the way that likely contributed to the fluctuation in our confidence.