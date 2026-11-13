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Elsewhere Within
10 days ago
True F. Luck Gallery at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. The Visual Arts Center of Richmond presents Elsewhere Within, an exhibition that explores the transient state of living between worlds. Ghanaian artist Vincent Frimpong reflects on moving to America during the COVID pandemic to pursue his Master’s degree and his continued experience of living between Ghana and the West. Curated by Asa Jackson, this exhibition brings together two bodies of work rooted in reclamation, labor, and transformation.