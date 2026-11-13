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Rules Governing Human Oversight of AI in Health Care Could Shape Public Trust
By Joel Luther,7 days ago
Across state legislatures, professional organizations, and academic publishing, new regulations and guidelines for the use of AI in health care have sought to answer questions about human oversight and accountability. These efforts come as new polling suggests more adults are open to AI health applications if a human conducts a final review.