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Abortion Recedes as a Motivator for Democratic Voters Even As Abortion Rights Prevail in Most Ballot Initiatives
9 days ago
For the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion was not a major motivator for Democratic voters heading to the polls, but that doesn’t mean that the issue stopped mattering. This year, other issues dominated, and in states where abortion rights were already secure, far fewer Democratic voters said the ballot measure was driving their decision to turn out than said so in 2024. Yet, voters sided with abortion rights in three of the four states where it was on the ballot.
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