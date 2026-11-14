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Morphological characteristics of ocular toxoplasmosis and its regression pattern on swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography: a case report
By Joong Hyun Park,12 days ago
To report the successful treatment of ocular toxoplasmosis and present the use of multimodal imaging to describe the changes in ocular toxoplasmic lesions subsequent to treatment. Case presentation. A 73-year-old female visited the clinic with decreased visual acuity in the left eye. Fundus examination showed severe vitreous haze with yellow-white...