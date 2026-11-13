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Farewell
11 days ago
James Michael “Mike” Duncan (Ph.D.’65 CE) died in August at the age of 89. A professor of civil engineering, he pioneered the application of numerical methods and computer applications in geotechnical engineering. He was internationally recognized for his work in soil strength and stability, particularly the analysis of slopes, embankments and dams. He joined the faculty at UC Berkeley in 1965 and, during his nearly 20-year tenure, earned numerous honors and teaching awards. In 1984, he joined the faculty of Virginia Tech, where he spent more than four decades and was recognized as a university distinguished professor emeritus.