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Mark Asta’s Berkeley
11 days ago
In July, Mark Asta stepped into his role as UC Berkeley Engineering’s 14th dean after serving a year as interim dean. He is a “triple bear,” having received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees at Berkeley, and comes with leadership experience gained from stints as executive associate dean, chair of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and director of the Materials Sciences Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). He also held positions as a staff scientist at Sandia National Laboratories and as faculty at Northwestern University and UC Davis before returning to Bear Territory.