undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CCI hosts 2026 staff health fair
By Contact the Editor,9 days ago
The California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi recently hosted its 2026 annual Health Fair, an event fostering staff wellness and community resilience. Organized in collaboration with the Personnel Office and backed by local medical groups, the fair provided essential healthcare resources tailored to help employees navigate the high stress demands of the correctional environment. Among the community vendors, SIEU, CCPOA, and CCSO were present with a booth, sharing the latest union information and helpful insights which benefit staff.