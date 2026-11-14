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Huskers make it to New Jersey for Rutgers game - but some parents, fans not so lucky
By Gina DvorakOlivia Reed,12 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FAA’s ground stop on Friday thwarted plans many had for college football Saturday, including many from Husker Nation. But the team was already in the air when the FAA ground alert was called, and Nebraska Athletics confirmed the team’s arrival in New Jersey on Friday afternoon - well ahead of Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. kickoff at Rutgers.