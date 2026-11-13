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Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray reposts his own trade request report
By Sam Amico,11 days ago
Dejounte Murray seems comfortable letting everyone know he wants out of New Orleans. He even helped distribute the report. Murray reposted ESPN insider Shams Charania’s report that he wants a trade from the Pelicans, according to a screenshot shared by Shamit Dua on X. Charania reported that Murray’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and team officials have started working toward a resolution.