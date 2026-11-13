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Dejounte Murray seeks trade from Pelicans, Suns among interested teams
By Sam Amico,10 days ago
Dejounte Murray wants a change of scenery, and the Pelicans are working with his representation to explore one. Murray has indicated he would like to be traded, with agent Rich Paul beginning discussions with the front office on a resolution, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Suns are among the teams that have expressed interest.