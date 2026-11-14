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DOI investigation details factors in deadly Knowles Fire that killed four federal firefighters
By (Rachee Hatch),12 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of the Interior has released findings from its investigation into the deadly Knowles Fire in Western Colorado, detailing the circumstances that led to the deaths of four federal wildland firefighters. On June 27, five federal wildland firefighters were working the Knowles and Gore...
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