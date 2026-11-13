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Pelicans confirm Dejounte Murray trade request, will explore options
By Sam Amico,11 days ago
The Pelicans have officially acknowledged Dejounte Murray’s trade request. Their next step is finding a deal that works for them. “Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded. We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization,” the team said in a statement Friday.