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Austin Reaves recovery puts extra load on Luka Doncic, patience on Lakers
By Sam Amico,10 days ago
Austin Reaves’ heel injury sounds manageable, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. But Luka Doncic’s experience gives the Lakers a reason to let Reaves take his time. “Sounds like it’s a heel contusion,” MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “So, that’s not a serious injury. You know, we’ll see how long he needs to sit to get that right.”