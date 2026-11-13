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Jimmy Butler wants G League stint, jokes he’ll ‘fistfight’ Mike Dunleavy over it
By Sam Amico,10 days ago
Jimmy Butler wants to play a game in the G League before returning to the Warriors. And he already has a response ready if general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. objects. “I don’t got to clear s**t with nobody. I’m going. Me and Mike will fistfight,” Butler joked to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell. “He’s gonna be like, ‘Jimmy, no.’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Mike, yes. I’m going to G League, baby!’ Y’all know where to find me. Santa Cruz, baby.”