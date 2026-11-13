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Jalen Green draws trade buzz, Suns linked to point guard upgrade
By Sam Amico,9 days ago
The Suns once insisted on getting Jalen Green in the Kevin Durant trade. Now people around the NBA wonder whether Phoenix would move him for a proven point guard. That’s the belief outside the organization, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. A Suns source told Amick the front office wants to give this roster time and could wait until later in the season before getting serious about trade talks.