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Trae Young on Wizards’ struggles: ‘It’s more than just effort’
By Sam Amico,10 days ago
Trae Young gave the Wizards another chance with a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. After another loss, he offered a reminder about how much they still have to learn. “It’s more than just effort,” Young told reporters following a 144-140 double-overtime loss to the Pistons. “There are a lot of regular people that can just give a lot of effort, but there is skill that goes into this game and a lot of mental things going into this game.”