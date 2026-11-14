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“Any donation, no matter the amount, will help”: Fundraiser organized to support family of student found dead at Newman
By Brianna Stucky,12 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a week after the death of Newman University student McKenzie Rohr, the community has set up a GoFundMe to support her family. “This sudden loss has left them carrying an unimaginable emotional burden, and support is needed to help them through the difficult days ahead,” the GoFundMe page says.
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