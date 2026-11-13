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Review: Music Director-Designate Daniel Harding Leads LA Phil in Works by Betsy Jolas, Bernstein, Brahms
8 days ago
In Tuesday’s (11/10) San Francisco Classical Voice, Richard S. Ginell writes that Music Director-Designate Daniel Harding’s recent concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic was “an event. For the first time this season, Walt Disney Concert Hall was nearly filled for an LA Phil subscription concert. The local musical press turned out in force…. Esa-Pekka Salonen, the Phil’s new creative director, could be spotted … Clearly, people wanted to get a glimpse of the LA Phil’s future with the 51-year-old British conductor … Another portent of the future was the first appearance this fall of the LA Phil’s new concertmaster, Vineta Sareika, who could be seen vigorously leading the first violin section. To understate the outcome, that future looks and sounds pretty good…. In a tough, contemporary work [Betsy Jolas’s 2021 “Latest”], Harding … seemed to have absorbed the work’s content and used his technique to express his view of it. … Jolas’s large orchestra glitters, pokes, skitters, relaxes, pops, and generally moves like a turning kaleidoscope…. With Leonard Bernstein’s … Symphony No. 1 (Jeremiah), Harding faced head on the intimidating example of the composer … In Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Harding … injected plenty of swaying momentum as the orchestra partnered with … pianist Leif Ove Andsnes.”