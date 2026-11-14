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Police investigating Friday night homicide in Kansas City
By Natalie Dattilio,12 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of E. 28th Street on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man in the street with gunshot wounds, police said. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
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