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Sarah Ioannides and Boston University Symphony and Choir Spotlight Neglected Composer Elfrida Andrée
8 days ago
In last Thursday’s (11/5) Boston University Today, Cody Mello-Klein writes, “To most classical music listeners, the name Elfrida Andrée means nothing. Trailblazing conductor Sarah Ioannides wants to change that. Ioannides, director of orchestral activities and associate professor in orchestral conducting at the College of Fine Arts, will conduct the Boston University Symphony Orchestra and Treble Choirs in a concert Monday, November 9 centered on work from the accomplished Swedish organist and composer who, today, is largely unknown. From the late 19th century to early 20th century, Andrée attempted to break into the male-dominated world of classical music with a mix of ambitious compositions and political activism. Through the upcoming performance and a world premiere recording of Andrée’s landmark ‘Suffrage Cantata,’ Ioannides wants to shine the spotlight on a pioneering composer who has been relegated to the background…. Ioannides says, ‘By bringing Elfrida Andrée’s music and story to a new audience, we’re restoring a silenced voice, and reminding ourselves that artists can push against discrimination and make room for those who come after them.’… BU’s slate of programming around Andrée’s work, titled ‘Breaking the Silence,’ is the result of a collaboration between Ioannides, Daniel Parsley, director of choral activities in CFA’s School of Music, musicologist and Andrée expert Jonathan Spatola-Knoll, the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy, Swedish Women’s Educational Association, New England Foundation for Psychoanalysis, and BU’s Anna Howard Shaw Center.”