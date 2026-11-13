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Applications Now Open for San Francisco Symphony’s Emerging Black Composers Project
8 days ago
The San Francisco Symphony has announced that applications are now open for the seventh annual Emerging Black Composers Project (EBCP) Michael Morgan Prize. Launched in 2020, the Emerging Black Composers Project is a 10-year initiative to spotlight early-career Black American composers and their music. The winner of the 2027 Michael Morgan Prize will receive a $15,000 award for a commission that will be given its world premiere with the San Francisco Symphony during the 2028–29 season. The winner will receive mentorship from Edwin Outwater, music director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM); Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education at the San Francisco Symphony and chair of the EBCP selection committee; and Jason Hainsworth, Executive Director of Roots, Jazz, and American Music and Associate Dean of Community Development at SFCM. Applicants to this year’s project will also be considered for three additional commissioning prizes awarded by the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, New Century Chamber Orchestra, and International Contemporary Ensemble. The Emerging Black Composers Project is administered by the San Francisco Symphony; the San Francisco Conservatory of Music is a supporting partner to the program.