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St. Louis County explores changes to Midway Road railroad crossings
By Lauren Martinson, Fox 21 News,11 days ago
HERMANTOWN, Minn (KQDS-TV) -- More than 6,500 vehicles travel along Midway Road each day, passing two railroad crossings that St. Louis County is now looking to eliminate. A 2023 survey identified that residents top concerns were the crossings along Midway Road at St. Louis River Road and Highway 2. The county says those crossings cause traffic congestion and pose a safety risk. Thursday night, the County held a public meeting to share those findings and hear from residents as it explores options to improve the crossings.