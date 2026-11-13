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iniBuilds aims for an A350 V2 by Christmas, a Global Jet in weeks and life beyond Airbus: our interview with its CEO
By Vasco Ferreira,7 days ago
For most of its six years in Microsoft Flight Simulator, iniBuilds has been known as an Airbus house. The A300, the A310, the A340, the A350 and, since September, the A380 make up most of its airliner lineup. But after nearly an hour on a call with CEO Ubaid Mussa a few days ago, I came away with a clear impression: the studio is getting ready to be known for something else.