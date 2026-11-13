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Graffiti Removal Sets Stage for Sale of Oceanwide Plaza
By Paul Bubny,10 days ago
Los Angeles city officials joined Thursday with the buyers of Oceanwide Plaza to celebrate the nearly complete removal of graffiti that extended to the upper floors of the unfinished mixed-use project, the Los Angeles Times reported. Removal of the graffiti was a top priority of the city, which imposed the job on expected buyers KPC Group and Lendlease as a condition of the bankruptcy sale, which is set to close in January.
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